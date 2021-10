LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats got a major boost in the USA Today Coaches Poll Sunday.

Following their 20-13 win over then-No. 9 Florida, UK went up nine spots from No. 23 to No. 14.

The Gators fell to No. 18.

No. 14 Kentucky will return to action Saturday against LSU.

