Hundreds rally across Ohio, NKY in support of abortion rights

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Hundreds of people across Ohio and Kentucky marched Saturday, rallying for abortion rights.

This comes after Texas lawmakers passed a bill that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

The Cincinnati Women’s March took place at Fountain Square, City Hall, and the Hamilton County Courthouse, where pro-choice supporters were waving signs and chanting supporting women’s rights.

“It’s an event of awareness. It’s an event of women coming together and showing and proving that we are not going to be silenced on this issue. That reproductive freedom is not only for women, it’s for men. It’s for everybody,” Cincinnati marcher Billie Mayes said.

Marchers expressed their anger over the abortion restrictions that Texas lawmakers adopted on Sept. 1.

Andria Carter says that she felt that she had to participate in the Cincinnati march.

“I usually don’t do this. This is too important issue not to say something,” Carter said.

According to state documents, a bill was introduced in the Ohio senate that says that all abortions would be illegal if the supreme court overturns Roe vs. Wade.

>> Kentucky, Ohio Attorney Generals join 23 states urging Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade

In July, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a coalition with 23 other states pushing for the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

In Dec., the Supreme Court will hear a case in Mississippi that could overturn the ruling.

Marchers are hoping that this does not happen.

Marchers in Covington Saturday stood outside the U.S. District Court shouting “My Body My Choice.”

Participants say that this is a threat to abortion access, and they will not stop fighting.

“It’s making sure that the laws being put in place are fair and just,” Covington marcher Meagan King said.

A large crowd rallied in Mason on Saturday as city council members consider making Mason a “Sanctuary City for the Unborn.”

This decision would ban abortion clinics or providers from prescribing abortion medications within city limits. It would also target those who might assist someone in seeking an abortion.

“The choice is now, could we pass a piece of legislation that would prevent abortion clinics and providers from locating in the city of Mason?” Mason Mayor Kathy Grossman said on Monday. “And, is that in the best interest of our community?

“I believe the answer is yes. It provides legal protection from the unborn. But it also prevents a facility from locating in the city of Mason because it outlaws the service being provided.”

Mason City Council is getting help from a nonprofit called Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn, funded by the Right to Life of East Texas.

The vote could come as early as Oct. 11.

