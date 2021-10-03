Advertisement

Holiday gatherings will look similar to last year, based on new CDC guidance

By Maira Ansari
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance on how to celebrate safely during the holidays. First, they say make sure you are fully vaccinated if you are eligible.

The CDC also recommends hosting a video chat party as opposed to an in-person gathering. If you are attending a gathering at someone else’s home, outdoor parties are always safer than indoor ones.

Health officials said you generally don’t need your mask at outdoor celebrations, but remind guests to always wear a mask at indoor public places and indoor parties.

If you are hosting a party indoors, try opening a window and letting some fresh air in. You can even use a fan to blow air out of the window so that more air comes in though open windows.

As always, if you aren’t feeling well, stay home.

For more information, click or tap here.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a crash in Wayne County.
Names released in Friday night fatal crash
Morgan Wallen’s sophomore record, “Dangerous: The Double Album” retained its top spot for a...
Morgan Wallen banned from 2021 Country Music Awards
A fire burns on State Street in Lexington after Kentucky's win over Florida.
Minor injuries during fan celebrations after Kentucky win
Missing person
Sheriff: Missing Person in Laurel County
2021 Trick or Treat dates and times across the mountains

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID-19 update.
‘All eyes are on us’: Governor Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
One EKY medical facility is one of few in the region to offer monoclonal antibody treatment
Medical professional explains who is eligible for Pfizer booster shot vs. third Pfizer vaccine dose
Around 70 million already eligible Americans still haven't had a vaccine shot.
Pfizer submits vax trial data for kids to FDA
Nearly 27% of recent COVID-19 cases were children. CDC data shows an average of 258 kids under...
More states put mandates in place as Pfizer prepares shot for younger kids