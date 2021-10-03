Advertisement

Driver to be sentenced in connection to deadly NKY police chase

By Ken Brown
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky (WXIX) -A man who pleaded guilty in connection to a deadly police chase in Campbell County will be sentenced Monday.

In April, Mason Meyer, 28, pleaded guilty to possession of a handgun by a convicted felon with a recommended sentence of 5 to 10 years, and a persistent felony offender, with a recommended sentence of 10 to 20 years.

Cincinnati police released body camera footage showing that Meyer led the chase for 14-minutes. The pursuit started in Lower Price Hill, went through other parts of Cincinnati, and ended in Newport, KY.

Officers say that it ended when Meyer crashed into the patio of Press on Monmouth in Newport, killing Gayle and Raymond Laible. Two others were seriously injured.

[ FOX19 NOW Exclusive | Mason Meyer offers apology in first public interview ]

According to a federal indictment, Meyer was being chased in connection with drug and weapons activity in Newport.

Meyer and the passenger Kirsten Johnson had 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, two loaded handguns, and a loaded rifle with them when the case happened in July 2020, the indictment says.

When police tried to arrest Meyer, he took off, and the chase ended in the fatal crash.

Family members of the victims filed a lawsuit against law enforcement for not breaking off the chase.

Meyer is expected to go before the judge at 9 a.m. Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a crash in Wayne County.
Names released in Friday night fatal crash
Mingo County deputies arrested Dalton Abbott on murder charges Saturday.
Man charged with murder after fight with neighbor
A fire burns on State Street in Lexington after Kentucky's win over Florida.
Minor injuries during fan celebrations after Kentucky win
Authorities continue to search for Brian Laundrie in connection to Gabby Petito's death.
Brian Laundrie sightings reported on the Appalachian Trail
UK enters the AP Top 25 for the first time this season after 5-0 start

Latest News

An estimated 126,000 gallons of heavy crude leaked into the waters off Orange County,...
Crews race to limit damage from major California oil spill
Authorities continue to search for Brian Laundrie in connection to Gabby Petito's death.
Brian Laundrie sightings reported on the Appalachian Trail
A scene of the emergency preparedness exercise at McGhee Tyson Airport on Saturday.
McGhee Tyson Airport preparing for possible emergencies
The Missing Alexis Foundation event includes a memorial roll call, a butterfly release and a...
Non-profit holds 14th annual NKY Walk to Remember for Pregnancy and Infant Loss
Governor reiterates “no mandates” on national TV