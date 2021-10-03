Advertisement

3 Kentucky firefighters added to national memorial

A ceremony was held in Frankfort to honor firefighters killed in the line of duty. Tuesday...
By Associated Press and Allie Hennard
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Frankfort, Ky. (AP) - Three Kentucky firefighters are among more than 200 being honored this weekend at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial.

The Courier Journal reports James Settles, of the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department; Johnnie Jessie, of the Greensburg/Green County Volunteer Fire Department; and Dale Brown, of the Covington Fire Department, are included in the ceremony.

A plaque bearing their names will be added to the memorial, and the families will receive an American flag that has flown over the memorial and the U.S. Capitol.

Brown and Jessie were also added to the Kentucky Fallen Firefighters Memorial this week. On Sunday, Kentucky state office buildings are to lower flags to half-staff in honor of the memorial.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

