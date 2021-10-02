Advertisement

Wilmore holds 23rd annual arts and crafts fair

“The crowds have been very good early. We’re surprised,” said Judy Woolums, director of Wilmore...
“The crowds have been very good early. We’re surprised,” said Judy Woolums, director of Wilmore community development.(WKYT)
By Ally Blake
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMORE, Ky. (WKYT) - The 23rd annual arts and crafts fair took place Saturday in Wilmore.

It showcased local artwork for people to buy and enjoy after the pandemic canceled the fair last year.

The festival took over East Main Street in the downtown business district.

“The crowds have been very good early. We’re surprised,” said Judy Woolums, director of Wilmore Community Development.

Festival organizers were pleased with the increased turnout. Not only was it also Asbury University’s parent’s weekend, but good weather and live music also brought more people to town.

“It means a lot. It brings people out that have no idea about Wilmore. They’ve never been here before. They don’t know what we have to offer. They have the opportunity to see all of the shops —all the shops are open and go in and see what we have to offer,” said Woolums

Many people, including children and furry friends, were welcome at the festival. Rhonda May, who came to visit with her mom and sister, was just happy to come out to support local businesses in Wilmore.

“It’s a great time to come and maybe shop for those fall decorations or maybe Christmas. A lot of the vendors had some great Christmas stuff. If you have that hard-to-find individual, it’s the perfect place to shop and find something unique," said May.

Businesses like West Maple Creations are excited to get out, talk to people, and show off their woodworks created by McKenzie Sanborn’s father. He has peripheral neuropathy and has little to no feeling in his lower limbs. Sanborn and her husband seel the work her father creates.

“It’s gotten very busy, and we love the atmosphere, but when we first got here, I just took a picture here from the very top of the street because of the slope, and it’s just very peaceful,” said Sanborn.

The festival had over 56 vendors, and organizers are already excited for next year’s event.

"

Copyright 2021 WKYT. Al rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua and Suzanna Preece were arrested Wednesday on drug-related charges, marking Joshua's...
Pike County teachers no longer employed after arrest for drug-related charges
Missing person
Sheriff: Missing Person in Laurel County
74-year old Hazard Miller of Feds Creek was found near an abandoned surface mining access road...
‘He did not deserve this’: Pike County family searching for answers after foul play confirmed in KSP death investigation
Pike County instructional assistant dies from COVID-19, family urges others to get vaccinated
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID-19 update.
Governor Andy Beshear announces run for re-election

Latest News

Ferguson Family
Knoxville military family gifted playhouse
(Ellis Auto Sales)
Police: Jeep stolen from Ellis Auto Sales lot in Middlesboro
Park officials said due to the nature of the attack, trail closures would be put into place...
Blue Ridge Parkway: Park rangers searching for bear that attacked couple
The event honored those who died on the Mogadishu Mile.
Georgetown veterans remember those killed on Mogadishu Mile
Two people were killed in a crash in Wayne County.
Names released in Friday night fatal crash