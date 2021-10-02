Advertisement

Names released in Friday night fatal crash

Two people were killed in a crash in Wayne County.
Two people were killed in a crash in Wayne County.(WSAZ/Marlee Pinchok)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
UPDATE 10/2/21 @ 4:40 PM

WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people who have died after a vehicle collision Friday night.

Anthony France 30, from Wayne and Larry Thompson 49, from Genoa have died.

No other passengers were in either of the cars at the time of the crash.

The cause is still under investigation

ORIGINAL STORY

WAYNE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says two people have died after a vehicle collision Friday night.

Deputies say the crash happened just after 8:00 p.m. along State Route 152 near Fort Gay Road.

The incident involved two vehicles, killing one male from each car. At this time, officials haven’t released if there were any additional passengers.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

