Tickets for Big Blue Madness sell out quickly

Big Blue Madness tickets sold out in less than an hour Friday night.
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Tickets for the tip-off event for the University of Kentucky Men’s and Women’s basketball seasons sold out shortly after they went on sale, according to a release from the athletic department.

Big Blue Madness tickets went on sale Friday night at 8:00 p.m. exclusively online and were completely sold out before 9:00 p.m.

The tickets were free but, due to COVID-19 protocols, required online distribution which cost a small fee.

Big Blue Madness is traditionally the start of both the men’s and women’s basketball seasons at UK. The event this year will be Friday, October 15 at 7:00 p.m. and also televised on the SEC Network.

2021 marks a return to full capacity at Rupp Arena after a TV-only event in 2020 and limited capacity for games.

