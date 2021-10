SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - In an Alice Lloyd Mountain Top 10 matchup, Southwestern cruised past North Laurel 32-7.

The Warriors (5-1) were led by multiple touchdown passes from Collin Burton.

Southwestern will return to action against Whitley County next week. North Laurel (5-1) will host Pulaski County.

