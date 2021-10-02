‘Something special’ about Alley Fest: New event fills Paintsville streets with song

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - With the Autumn Festival packing Paintsville’s streets with visitors, the accompanying Alley Fest created the theme music.

Alley on Main hosted its first festival this week, kicking off a three-day event Thursday and bringing several new and returning sounds to the Main Street venue.

“‘Cause all these big cities and big towns like Lexington and Louisville, they have big music festivals like this. And with all the history we have here in Eastern Kentucky, we thought we needed one to rival some of them and give the people in the area something to enjoy,” said venue co-owner Jordan Pelfrey.

The event, which organizers say was all about shining a light on regional talent, was also a way to boost community morale during a time when Pelfrey says it was needed most.

“We think live music bring the best out of people. And it kind of makes you forget about these problems that’s been going on in the world,” Pelfrey said.

With acts from Luke Trimble and Alex Miller to River Tramps and Justin Wells, the event was packed with different sounds and faces to give music lovers an escape. Bringing a large scale model to the small town streets.

”I come from a small town too, back in North Carolina. I wish something like this was in my hometown,” said Jack Marion, of Jack Marion and The Pearl Snap Prophets.

Marion’s band hit the stage Saturday afternoon, followed by Brit Taylor, helping to fill out the afternoon crowd as the event wraps its final day. He said it was encouraging to see what Alley on Main was able to pull together this week.

“It’s just great talent in a really special place, like right in the middle of the mountains,” said Marion. ”It’s a really special opportunity here to grow this festival into something that could be major for Paintsville and for the surrounding area. And it could really be something special in the next couple of years. It already is something special.”

Tyler Booth is set to hit the stage to close out the night from 10:30 until 11:45 p.m. The Autumn Festival expects to turn its lights out around the same time.

Pelfrey said the community response to the festival was everything he hoped and he is sure it would have been even better if the event had more time to prepare. So, he looks forward to setting the stage again next year and invites the community for some more intimate performances at the venue every week. Alley on Main is open weekly, Wednesday through Saturday night, with small tastes of talent on deck.

You can keep up with the venue’s pans on Facebook.

