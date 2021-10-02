Showers and storms return to the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a mostly dry streak of weather across the area, some changes are on the way. Rain chances begin to increase by Sunday and into the next work week.

Tonight through Sunday night

Mostly cloudy skies stick around through tonight. A few showers will be possible, so, if you have any evening plans, you may want to pack the rain gear. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-60s.

Showers and storms will be likely on Sunday. We remain under mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures reaching the mid-70s. A few storms could pack a punch with gusty winds and heavy rain, so have that WYMT Weather app handy just in case.

Into Sunday night, mostly cloudy skies stick around. A few showers will be possible with low temperatures falling into the lower-60s.

The Next Work Week

This soggy weather pattern continues into the next work week.

A cold front will help spark more showers across the mountains on Monday. We stay mostly cloudy with highs reaching the lower-70s.

Rain chances continue into Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible as we stay under mostly cloudy skies. Highs top out in the mid-to-upper-70s.

Scattered showers continue to be possible on Wednesday. Again, we stay mostly cloudy with highs reaching the mid-70s.

Extended Forecast

Mostly cloudy skies stick around into Thursday and Friday.

A few showers and storms will be possible towards the afternoon and evening.

Highs for both days top out in the mid-70s.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.