Police: Jeep stolen from Ellis Auto Sales lot in Middlesboro

(Ellis Auto Sales)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Middlesboro Police are searching for a jeep that was stolen off the lot.

They say they were called to Ellis Auto Sales around 11:20 Saturday morning.

It is a 1988 brown two-wheel-drive Jeep Sahara with chipped paint near the driver-side hood.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Middlesboro Police Department. The incident remains under investigation.

