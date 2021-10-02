Police: Jeep stolen from Ellis Auto Sales lot in Middlesboro
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Middlesboro Police are searching for a jeep that was stolen off the lot.
They say they were called to Ellis Auto Sales around 11:20 Saturday morning.
It is a 1988 brown two-wheel-drive Jeep Sahara with chipped paint near the driver-side hood.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Middlesboro Police Department. The incident remains under investigation.
