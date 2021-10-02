Pike County farm holds pumpkin patch for rescue animals

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Three Mile Creek Farms in the small Pike County community of Dorton rescues farm animals who were abused, neglected, or otherwise unwanted. The farm is a non-profit and pays for the animals’ upkeep with charitable donations as well as by hosting events throughout the year. This month, the farm is hosting a pumpkin patch every weekend and invites families to the farm to have fun for a good cause.

“All of our animals are rescued animals,” said owner Rob Elkins, “so when you come and see our animals you got to know that they all come from a bad place and they love where they’re at now, so they love the kids, all our animals love the kids.”

Families in the area are enjoying their time at the pumpkin patch. The farm not only offers a chance to pet and feed its animals, but also offers an array of attractions for the entire family such as a zipline, rock climbing, pumpkin painting, and many other games.

“We have to travel really far to get to a big pumpkin patch,” said local parent Allison Wyatt. “I just found out about this place and it is awesome. It really is awesome.”

Elkins also said he was thankful for his volunteers, some of which are students from local colleges, such as Alice Lloyd College in Knott County.

“I love it, I love all these animals, they’re cute as heck,” said student volunteer Ryan Chafin, who is part of Alice Lloyd’s Leadership Program. “It’s just a nice time on the weekends for me, Karys, and Izzy to do and it’s just really nice to be a part of.”

Elkins also said his farm is not just for families with children and that there is a little something for everyone to enjoy.

“We have adults come just to get a pumpkin,” said Elkins. “Adults come to ride the zipline and see the animals, so you can be young at heart too.”

The Three Mile Creek Farms Pumpkin Patch is open Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until dark. Elkins said admission is $15 per vehicle and all attractions, except the concession stand, are completely free after admission.

