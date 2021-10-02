Advertisement

McGhee Tyson Airport preparing for possible emergencies

Staff at the airport carry out an emergency preparedness exercise
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -On Saturday, The Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority held an airport emergency preparedness exercise.

Kelly Simerly with the Airport Authority says every three years, McGhee Tyson Airport Public Safety practices a full-scale emergency response to be ready for a real emergency. This exercise is different than their annual practice exercises.

“We can practice, practice, practice, but when you actually go in and have real life stimulation, then it puts a lot more in your mind,” shared Simerly.

Thirteen other local emergency response organizations also took part in the drill, along with hundreds of volunteers. Those who volunteered for the drill were covered in makeup, mimicking injuries to make things as realistic as possible.

Becky Huckaby, an airport spokesperson, says having the makeup to show a wide variety of injuries better helps the team.

“What that does is allows us to approach the person, look at them, assess them for medical attention, and triage them in the correct way. Which hospital has a trauma unit that this person needs to go to,” said Huckaby.

The exercise is designed to test the effectiveness of the airport’s response plan and those of participating local, state and federal agencies.

