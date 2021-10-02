Advertisement

Georgetown veterans remember those killed on Mogadishu Mile

The event honored those who died on the Mogadishu Mile.
The event honored those who died on the Mogadishu Mile.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Nex week is the 28th anniversary of the Mogadishu Mile.

In October of 1993, 19 soldiers were killed in Mogadishu, Somalia.  Saturday morning, an event hoped to honor these heroes and support wounded veterans right here in the Commonwealth.

Trampus Miller and retired First Sergeant Greg Baker are reuniting in military fashion. They’ll be a part of a team, heading through an obstacle course at Queenslake farm in Georgetown.

But the true reason for the reunion is deeper.

It’s to remember the 19 heroes lost during the Mogadishu Mile in 1993. It’s also to raise money for wounded veterans, a cause personal for Miller who lost one of his legs in Iraq. The two men also lost friend and medic William McMillan III.

The event is fundraising for the Three Ranger Foundation and Kentucky Wounded Heroes.

Chuck Reed, director of Kentucky Wounded Heroes, explains the organization is volunteer-based.

“No matter where you’re at, if someone is down and out, you don’t leave them behind, period,” Reed says.

For Miller and Baker, the magnitude of the day isn’t lost. They’ll picture fallen heroes, like McMillan, pushing them every step of the way.

“To keep them alive the best way we can, and this is one way that we can help do that,” Miller says.

In addition to the 19 US soldiers killed in the Mogadishu Mile, 73 were wounded.  The event was depicted in the 2001 movie “Black Hawk Down.”

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua and Suzanna Preece were arrested Wednesday on drug-related charges, marking Joshua's...
Pike County teachers no longer employed after arrest for drug-related charges
Missing person
Sheriff: Missing Person in Laurel County
74-year old Hazard Miller of Feds Creek was found near an abandoned surface mining access road...
‘He did not deserve this’: Pike County family searching for answers after foul play confirmed in KSP death investigation
Pike County instructional assistant dies from COVID-19, family urges others to get vaccinated
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID-19 update.
Governor Andy Beshear announces run for re-election

Latest News

Ferguson Family
Knoxville military family gifted playhouse
(Ellis Auto Sales)
Police: Jeep stolen from Ellis Auto Sales lot in Middlesboro
Park officials said due to the nature of the attack, trail closures would be put into place...
Blue Ridge Parkway: Park rangers searching for bear that attacked couple
Two people were killed in a crash in Wayne County.
Names released in Friday night fatal crash