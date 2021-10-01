Weekend starts dry, but changes are on the way

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a completely dry work week around the mountains, we look to start the weekend the same way. Unfortunately, we look to have some changes as we close it out.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

First off, welcome to October! The second month of meteorological fall promises at least some more fall-like temps. However, we’ve started October the way September left off: above average. That’s not all bad, as it means we’ll be quite comfortable for tonight’s high school football games. Though you may need a jacket by the end as mostly clear skies will have us in the upper 50s by the final whistle, as we settle back into the middle 50s overnight.

A few changes try to work our way Saturday as a cold front works closer to the region. We will see increased cloud cover working in during the day, with the chance for a couple of stray showers developing for the afternoon and evening hours. At this point, these don’t look to be widespread and most will stay dry. But if you have outdoor plans, you may have to being them inside for a bit. We’ll stay warm, however, with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Overnight, partly cloudy skies will allow us to only fall back into the lower 60s.

Finishing the Weekend and Beyond

Our cold front will begin to work in as we head into the day on Sunday. It looks like we’ll continue to see clouds overspread the region as showers (and maybe a few storms) begin to break out during the afternoon hours. Daytime highs will stay cooler as a result, only in the lower to middle 70s. It won’t rain the whole time Sunday, but it doesn’t look like the best day for outdoor activities.

The unsettled pattern looks to continue through much of the work week as our frontal boundary gets hung up in the region. This looks to provide us daily chances for spotty afternoon showers and storms as highs stay below average in the lower to middle 70s. No huge rainmakers look to come out of this for now, but it’s definitely something we will be watching.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.