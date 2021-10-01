Weekend Forecast: Big changes coming toward the end, temps fall with front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our dry stretch of weather continues for a little longer, but like they say, all good things must come to an end at some point.

Today and Tonight

Today will likely be a carbon copy to the last couple of days, with some fog and clouds to start the day giving way to a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. A dry front will swing through, dropping our temperatures into the upper 70s. Most of us didn’t make it out of the 70s yesterday afternoon.

Tonight, look for mainly clear skies with a few more clouds and some fog late. It shouldn’t be too bad for Friday night football games, but it will be chilly late. Make sure you take your blankets! Lows will drop into the low to mid 50s overnight.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday looks pretty nice, at least in the morning. Clouds will begin to increase the deeper into the day we get and some stray showers can’t be ruled out late, especially overnight. Highs will top out around 80 before only falling into the mid to upper 60s with the cloud cover.

The rain chances really ramp up as the cold front moves in Sunday. It could be a pretty soggy day at times. Highs will struggle to get into the mid to upper 70s. Some may not make it. We only drop into the low 60s by Monday morning. Drag the rain gear back out.

Extended Forecast

Unfortunately, it looks like it might be next weekend before we see another completely dry day. That October feel will be in the air as temperatures struggle to stay in the 70s for most of next week. We might even struggle to stay in the 60s at times during the day. Lows overnight will stay close to 60. The rain chances will be best on Monday and become more scattered the deeper into the week we get.

