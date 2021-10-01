Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week - Somerset at Hazard

By WYMT News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In this week’s Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week, the Somerset Briar Jumpers travel down the Hal Rogers Parkway to take on the Hazard Bulldogs.

Tanner Hesterberg and Jon North have the call.

You can watch all the action on our second channel Heroes & Icons (over-the-air channel 57.2, check your local listings) or right here on WYMT.com.

