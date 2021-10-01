Therapy dog added to Yeager Airport staff

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There’s a new furry friend at Yeager Airport in Charleston.

Now this isn’t another wildlife dog, but a therapy dog for nervous flyers.

His name is Norton, and he’s a rescue. His owner said Norton passed the therapy dog test with flying colors, and he loves interacting with everyone

“He’s not very aggressive. He loves meeting kids and visiting as many people as he can,” said Jacob Laufle, who’s Norton’s handler.

Laufle drives from Morgantown to bring the dog to the airport. He is in Charleston for work often, and he said he’s glad to bring Norton over when he’s in town

Yeager Airport officials started this process a few weeks ago. They say they wanted to move quickly because it can really make a difference.

“By having those therapy dogs here, we’re hoping that’s going to ease their worries a little bit,” said Rachel Urbanski, the public affairs specialist.

