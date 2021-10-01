Advertisement

Supply chain shortages cause change in school cafeterias

By Janay Reece
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Supply chain disruptions have caused some changes in school lunches. Pulaski County Public Schools said they’ve had to get a little creative, to make sure kids continue to have access to a healthy lunch.

“The supplies shortage impacts menus because some of the students’ favorites may not be available,” said Ethelene Sadler, the district’s nutrition director.

She says so many rely on school lunch menus, but with current supply chain issues, they’ve had to streamline how they do things.

“We aren’t selling a la carte these days because of the labor shortage. And because we’ve had to streamline our services, but the positive is, even though we’ve had to change the way we do things like ---we learned in the pandemic--- there are ways to do things that are effective,” said Sadler.

Sadler said they’ve had success with kids eating lunch in classrooms and making a few changes to menus.

“For example, at our high school the pandemic affected us because we used to have an open salad bar, and during the pandemic, we decided to keep our students safe. We decided to go choose another way to offer fresh, fresh salad to our students. So we package those salads daily,” said Sadler.

She says different manufacturers are also struggling to complete food orders because of labor, transportation, and product challenges.

“Some of the items that our students really like, that’s their favorite, have been on the shortage list,” said Sadler.

However, they worry if the food shortage continues, kids will get tired of getting the same lunch.

Sadler said no matter what they face, they’ll do whatever it takes to keep kids fed.

“When you get in the school nutrition business, it’s more than a job. It becomes a matter of the heart because we care about our students. We want to provide the nourishment they need every day, and that’s what it becomes,” said Sadler.

The school nutrition director adds she’s grateful to have dedicated managers and staff to make sure no child goes hungry.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a crash in Wayne County.
Names released in Friday night fatal crash
Mingo County deputies arrested Dalton Abbott on murder charges Saturday.
Man charged with murder after fight with neighbor
A fire burns on State Street in Lexington after Kentucky's win over Florida.
Minor injuries during fan celebrations after Kentucky win
Authorities continue to search for Brian Laundrie in connection to Gabby Petito's death.
Brian Laundrie sightings reported on the Appalachian Trail
UK enters the AP Top 25 for the first time this season after 5-0 start

Latest News

Floyd County School Supplies - 11:00 p.m.
Floyd County parents still concerned about canceled curriculum
Pineville School officials: Board to vote on status of mask mandate Monday
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky School Board Association
Mask or no mask? Open this list to see if your school district is included
Two people facing charges following false bomb threat
Kentucky Department of Education to reimburse schools for vaccine incentives