LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person last seen on September 26.

35-year-old Dustin Clark was last seen around noon on Sunday off Highway 1376 and has not been seen since.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

