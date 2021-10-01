Advertisement

Pikeville business pays tribute to fallen police officer

One part of Faith Tax's tribute to fallen Pikeville Police Officer Scotty Hamilton.
One part of Faith Tax's tribute to fallen Pikeville Police Officer Scotty Hamilton.(Pikeville Police Department)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:10 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One business is gaining attention after paying tribute to a Pikeville Police Officer killed in the line of duty several years ago.

Officer Scotty Hamilton was killed in the line of duty on March 13th, 2018.

Faith Tax in Pikeville decided to honor Officer Hamilton’s memory with a permanent memorial outside of their business at 111 Pike Street.

The Pikeville Police Department posted pictures of the tribute on Facebook, saying it took one year to complete and was finally finished Thursday.

Department officials said in their post that it was definitely worth the wait.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua and Suzanna Preece were arrested Wednesday on drug-related charges, marking Joshua's...
Pike County teachers no longer employed after arrest for drug-related charges
A police car.
Coroner releases name of person killed in officer-involved shooting in Middlesboro
2021 Trick or Treat dates and times across the mountains
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID-19 update.
‘All eyes are on us’: Governor Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
74-year old Hazard Miller of Feds Creek was found near an abandoned surface mining access road...
‘He did not deserve this’: Pike County family searching for answers after foul play confirmed in KSP death investigation

Latest News

Workforce Re-entry
Eight Pulaski County inmates graduate Workforce Re-entry Program
The show is on the MAC schedule for October 16.
MAC brings Bobby and Teddi Cyrus to the stage
MAC
MAC brings Bobby and Teddi Cyrus to the stage
William Willhoite poses for a picture with students during his time as a school resource officer.
‘It was life changing’: Former SRO says job was most rewarding part of law enforcement career