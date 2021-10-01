Pikeville business pays tribute to fallen police officer

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One business is gaining attention after paying tribute to a Pikeville Police Officer killed in the line of duty several years ago.

Officer Scotty Hamilton was killed in the line of duty on March 13th, 2018.

Faith Tax in Pikeville decided to honor Officer Hamilton’s memory with a permanent memorial outside of their business at 111 Pike Street.

The Pikeville Police Department posted pictures of the tribute on Facebook, saying it took one year to complete and was finally finished Thursday.

Department officials said in their post that it was definitely worth the wait.

