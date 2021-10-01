Advertisement

Pajamas for CASA underway benefitting hundreds of kids

By Kelly Dean
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Pajamas for CASA donation drive kicked off Friday.

The new initiative will be accepting pajamas, robes, slippers, underwear, socks, and books (bedtime stories) to give to the almost 300 vulnerable children of all ages that CASA is currently or will advocate for this year.

Starting today, you can pick up a bunny slipper with a child’s information from one of these 4 locations - BGMU (Bowling Green office), Farmers RECC (Barren Co. and Hart Co. offices), and Warren RECC (Bowling Green office) or Salameh Skincare where you can be entered into a skincare raffle.

If you don’t want to buy all those items, you can also simply sponsor a child which will provide one CASA all the items listed above.

Items can be dropped back off at these locations, or they can be brought directly to the CASA of South Central office at 316 East 10th Avenue in Bowling Green by November 17th.

To find out more information on the Pajamas for CASA project or volunteering for CASA, please go to: www.CASAofSCK.org/Pajamas, call the CASA office: 270.782.5353, or email to: Director@CASAofSCK.org.

