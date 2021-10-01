Paintsville falls into Autumn Festival

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Though the annual Apple Festival was canceled this year due to COVID-19, community members and city representatives wanted to give vendors and locals a chance to celebrate in some way.

Thursday night, the Autumn Festival kicked off in Paintsville, bringing food, rides, artisans and more to the the city’s streets.

“It’s different. It’s new. And it’s still the same at the same time,” said Gabreial Fraley with Paintsville Tourism.

The event, which wraps Saturday night, aims to make sure local organizations can still raise money for their causes- which is made in part by the revenue from the sales at Apple Festival.

“Getting to actually get that money raised for all of the things that they do through the year – bringing more people in and doing more things for the community,” Fraley said.

Organizers said the turnout for the festival has been great, saying they are happy to provide the community with a little fun in a time when they could all use it most.

“It’s very important. It brings and put traffic downtown for our local businesses and our restaurants. And the community is just ready to get out and mingle,” said organizer April Watts.

She said the booths were spaced apart more than usual and hand sanitizer was available everywhere, offering an open air market to let families enjoy a little time out on the town.

“So we’re just gonna try to continue on and we’re going to just follow the community’s lead. What they want, we’re going to give it to them,” she said.

The event closes around 11:30 p.m. Friday and vendors begin to open at 9 a.m. Saturday for the final day.

