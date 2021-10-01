Mountain teams play some Thursday night football

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A couple of teams in the 15th Region picked up some key district wins Thursday night.

Belfry and Shelby Valley picked up wins over Floyd County teams, Floyd Central (49-6) and Prestonsburg (56-38). All four of those schools honored the late Johnson Central head coach Jim Matney.

Lynn Camp fell to 0-5 with a 40-38 loss to Jellico (TN).

