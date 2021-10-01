Advertisement

Mountain teams play some Thursday night football

By WYMT Sports Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A couple of teams in the 15th Region picked up some key district wins Thursday night.

Belfry and Shelby Valley picked up wins over Floyd County teams, Floyd Central (49-6) and Prestonsburg (56-38). All four of those schools honored the late Johnson Central head coach Jim Matney.

Lynn Camp fell to 0-5 with a 40-38 loss to Jellico (TN).

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
KSP releases names in double-fatal Pike County crash
Joshua and Suzanna Preece were arrested Wednesday on drug-related charges, marking Joshua's...
Pike County teachers no longer employed after arrest for drug-related charges
A police car.
Coroner releases name of person killed in officer-involved shooting in Middlesboro
KSP: Foul play suspected in Pike County death investigation
KSP investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Pike County

Latest News

Coach Jim Matney accepts an award with his family after his 300th win.
WYMT to stream Coach Jim Matney’s funeral
Pikeville shutout Belfry 29-0
A Look Ahead for the ALC Mountain Top 10
Kentucky wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (1) celebrates getting a first down during the first...
Wan’Dale Robinson added to Biletnikoff Award watch list
The Big 12 / SEC Challenge television schedule was released on Wednesday.
UK - Kansas basketball tip time set