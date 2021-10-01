More game times for 2021-22 Kentucky Basketball season announced

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - We now have a mostly full schedule of University of Kentucky men’s basketball games and when/where they will be played for the upcoming season.

The SEC and UK Athletics released the list on Thursday. If you would like a printable version, you can click here.

Without further ado, the list is below:

Date Opponent/Event Location Time TV 10-15-21 Big Blue Madness Rupp Arena (Lexington) 7 p.m. SEC Network 10-22-21 Blue-White Game Rupp Arena (Lexington) 7 p.m. SEC Network 10-29-21 Kentucky Wesleyan Rupp Arena (Lexington) 7 p.m. SEC Network 11-5-21 Miles College Rupp Arena (Lexington) 7 p.m. SEC Network 11-9-21 Duke Madison Square Garden (New York City) TBD ESPN 11-12-21 Robert Morris Rupp Arena (Lexington) 7 p.m. SEC Network 11-16-21 Mount St. Mary’s Rupp Arena (Lexington) 7 p.m. SEC Network 11-19-21 Ohio Rupp Arena (Lexington) 7 p.m. SEC Network 11-22-21 Albany Rupp Arena (Lexington) TBD TBD 11-26-21 North Florida Rupp Arena (Lexington) 7 p.m. SEC Network 11-29-21 Central Michigan Rupp Arena (Lexington) TBD TBD 12-7-21 Southern Rupp Arena (Lexington) 7 p.m. SEC Network 12-11-21 Notre Dame Joyce Center (South Bend) TBD TBD 12-18-21 Ohio State T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas) 5:15 p.m. CBS 12-22-21 Louisville Rupp Arena (Lexington) 6 p.m. ESPN 12-29-21 Missouri Rupp Arena (Lexington) 7 p.m. SEC Network 12-31-21 High Point Rupp Arena (Lexington) TBD TBD 1-4-22 LSU Pete Maravich Assembly Center (Baton Rouge) 7 p.m. ESPN 1-8-22 Georgia Rupp Arena (Lexington) 6 p.m. SEC Network 1-11-22 Vanderbilt Memorial Gymnasium (Nashville) 7 p.m. ESPN 2 1-15-22 Tennessee Rupp Arena (Lexington) TBD ESPN 2 1-19-22 Texas A&M Reed Arena (Bryan/College Station) 8:30 p.m. SEC Network 1-22-22 Auburn Auburn Arena (Auburn) 1/1:30 p.m. CBS 1-25-22 Mississippi State Rupp Arena (Lexington) 9 p.m. ESPN 1-29-22 Kansas Allen Fieldhouse (Lawrence) 6 p.m. ESPN 2-2-22 Vanderbilt Rupp Arena (Lexington) 7 p.m. SEC Network 2-5-22 Alabama Coleman Coliseum (Tuscaloosa) 8 p.m. ESPN 2 2-8-22 South Carolina Colonial Life Arena (Columbia) 7 p.m. ESPN 2 2-12-22 Florida Rupp Arena (Lexington) 4 p.m. ESPN 2 2-15-22 Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena (Knoxville) 9 p.m. ESPN 2 2-19-22 Alabama Rupp Arena (Lexington) 1 p.m. CBS 2-23-22 LSU Rupp Arena (Lexington) 9 p.m. ESPN 2 2-26-22 Arkansas Bud Walton Arena (Fayetteville) 2 p.m. CBS 3-1-22 Ole Miss Rupp Arena (Lexington) 7 p.m. ESPN 2 3-5-22 Florida Exactech Arena (Gainesville) 2 p.m. CBS

