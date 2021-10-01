More game times for 2021-22 Kentucky Basketball season announced
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - We now have a mostly full schedule of University of Kentucky men’s basketball games and when/where they will be played for the upcoming season.
The SEC and UK Athletics released the list on Thursday. If you would like a printable version, you can click here.
Without further ado, the list is below:
|Date
|Opponent/Event
|Location
|Time
|TV
|10-15-21
|Big Blue Madness
|Rupp Arena (Lexington)
|7 p.m.
|SEC Network
|10-22-21
|Blue-White Game
|Rupp Arena (Lexington)
|7 p.m.
|SEC Network
|10-29-21
|Kentucky Wesleyan
|Rupp Arena (Lexington)
|7 p.m.
|SEC Network
|11-5-21
|Miles College
|Rupp Arena (Lexington)
|7 p.m.
|SEC Network
|11-9-21
|Duke
|Madison Square Garden (New York City)
|TBD
|ESPN
|11-12-21
|Robert Morris
|Rupp Arena (Lexington)
|7 p.m.
|SEC Network
|11-16-21
|Mount St. Mary’s
|Rupp Arena (Lexington)
|7 p.m.
|SEC Network
|11-19-21
|Ohio
|Rupp Arena (Lexington)
|7 p.m.
|SEC Network
|11-22-21
|Albany
|Rupp Arena (Lexington)
|TBD
|TBD
|11-26-21
|North Florida
|Rupp Arena (Lexington)
|7 p.m.
|SEC Network
|11-29-21
|Central Michigan
|Rupp Arena (Lexington)
|TBD
|TBD
|12-7-21
|Southern
|Rupp Arena (Lexington)
|7 p.m.
|SEC Network
|12-11-21
|Notre Dame
|Joyce Center (South Bend)
|TBD
|TBD
|12-18-21
|Ohio State
|T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)
|5:15 p.m.
|CBS
|12-22-21
|Louisville
|Rupp Arena (Lexington)
|6 p.m.
|ESPN
|12-29-21
|Missouri
|Rupp Arena (Lexington)
|7 p.m.
|SEC Network
|12-31-21
|High Point
|Rupp Arena (Lexington)
|TBD
|TBD
|1-4-22
|LSU
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center (Baton Rouge)
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|1-8-22
|Georgia
|Rupp Arena (Lexington)
|6 p.m.
|SEC Network
|1-11-22
|Vanderbilt
|Memorial Gymnasium (Nashville)
|7 p.m.
|ESPN 2
|1-15-22
|Tennessee
|Rupp Arena (Lexington)
|TBD
|ESPN 2
|1-19-22
|Texas A&M
|Reed Arena (Bryan/College Station)
|8:30 p.m.
|SEC Network
|1-22-22
|Auburn
|Auburn Arena (Auburn)
|1/1:30 p.m.
|CBS
|1-25-22
|Mississippi State
|Rupp Arena (Lexington)
|9 p.m.
|ESPN
|1-29-22
|Kansas
|Allen Fieldhouse (Lawrence)
|6 p.m.
|ESPN
|2-2-22
|Vanderbilt
|Rupp Arena (Lexington)
|7 p.m.
|SEC Network
|2-5-22
|Alabama
|Coleman Coliseum (Tuscaloosa)
|8 p.m.
|ESPN 2
|2-8-22
|South Carolina
|Colonial Life Arena (Columbia)
|7 p.m.
|ESPN 2
|2-12-22
|Florida
|Rupp Arena (Lexington)
|4 p.m.
|ESPN 2
|2-15-22
|Tennessee
|Thompson-Boling Arena (Knoxville)
|9 p.m.
|ESPN 2
|2-19-22
|Alabama
|Rupp Arena (Lexington)
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|2-23-22
|LSU
|Rupp Arena (Lexington)
|9 p.m.
|ESPN 2
|2-26-22
|Arkansas
|Bud Walton Arena (Fayetteville)
|2 p.m.
|CBS
|3-1-22
|Ole Miss
|Rupp Arena (Lexington)
|7 p.m.
|ESPN 2
|3-5-22
|Florida
|Exactech Arena (Gainesville)
|2 p.m.
|CBS
You can find our coverage on Big Blue Madness and the requirements for that event here.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.