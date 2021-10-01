Advertisement

More game times for 2021-22 Kentucky Basketball season announced

(WKYT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - We now have a mostly full schedule of University of Kentucky men’s basketball games and when/where they will be played for the upcoming season.

The SEC and UK Athletics released the list on Thursday. If you would like a printable version, you can click here.

Without further ado, the list is below:

DateOpponent/EventLocationTimeTV
10-15-21Big Blue MadnessRupp Arena (Lexington)7 p.m.SEC Network
10-22-21Blue-White GameRupp Arena (Lexington)7 p.m.SEC Network
10-29-21Kentucky WesleyanRupp Arena (Lexington)7 p.m.SEC Network
11-5-21Miles CollegeRupp Arena (Lexington)7 p.m.SEC Network
11-9-21DukeMadison Square Garden (New York City)TBDESPN
11-12-21Robert MorrisRupp Arena (Lexington)7 p.m.SEC Network
11-16-21Mount St. Mary’sRupp Arena (Lexington)7 p.m.SEC Network
11-19-21OhioRupp Arena (Lexington)7 p.m.SEC Network
11-22-21AlbanyRupp Arena (Lexington)TBDTBD
11-26-21North FloridaRupp Arena (Lexington)7 p.m.SEC Network
11-29-21Central MichiganRupp Arena (Lexington)TBDTBD
12-7-21SouthernRupp Arena (Lexington)7 p.m.SEC Network
12-11-21Notre DameJoyce Center (South Bend)TBDTBD
12-18-21Ohio StateT-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)5:15 p.m.CBS
12-22-21LouisvilleRupp Arena (Lexington)6 p.m.ESPN
12-29-21MissouriRupp Arena (Lexington)7 p.m.SEC Network
12-31-21High PointRupp Arena (Lexington)TBDTBD
1-4-22LSUPete Maravich Assembly Center (Baton Rouge)7 p.m.ESPN
1-8-22GeorgiaRupp Arena (Lexington)6 p.m.SEC Network
1-11-22VanderbiltMemorial Gymnasium (Nashville)7 p.m.ESPN 2
1-15-22TennesseeRupp Arena (Lexington)TBDESPN 2
1-19-22Texas A&MReed Arena (Bryan/College Station)8:30 p.m.SEC Network
1-22-22AuburnAuburn Arena (Auburn)1/1:30 p.m.CBS
1-25-22Mississippi StateRupp Arena (Lexington)9 p.m.ESPN
1-29-22KansasAllen Fieldhouse (Lawrence)6 p.m.ESPN
2-2-22VanderbiltRupp Arena (Lexington)7 p.m.SEC Network
2-5-22AlabamaColeman Coliseum (Tuscaloosa)8 p.m.ESPN 2
2-8-22South CarolinaColonial Life Arena (Columbia)7 p.m.ESPN 2
2-12-22FloridaRupp Arena (Lexington)4 p.m.ESPN 2
2-15-22TennesseeThompson-Boling Arena (Knoxville)9 p.m.ESPN 2
2-19-22AlabamaRupp Arena (Lexington)1 p.m.CBS
2-23-22LSURupp Arena (Lexington)9 p.m.ESPN 2
2-26-22ArkansasBud Walton Arena (Fayetteville)2 p.m.CBS
3-1-22Ole MissRupp Arena (Lexington)7 p.m.ESPN 2
3-5-22FloridaExactech Arena (Gainesville)2 p.m.CBS

You can find our coverage on Big Blue Madness and the requirements for that event here.

