MAC brings Bobby and Teddi Cyrus to the stage

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Arts Center is preparing the stage for some talent with local ties.

Bobby and Teddi Cyrus are set to hit the stage next month, bringing their bluegrass sound October 16 with special guest “In The Round.”

MAC Executive Director Joe Campbell says the event will be a don’t-miss as the up-and-coming duo brings a special sound.

“They’re on the rise right now with some bluegrass songs and IBMA awards. And Teddi’s a member of our Kentucky Opry,” said Campbell. “Probably some surprises for that show that we can’t announce yet. But really cool surprises for that show.”

Bobby and Teddi Cyrus recently released a new video with Billy Ray Cyrus as well, climbing the charts with a little gospel flow. Campbell says now is the perfect time to see the two in action, with tickets still available for the 7:30 show at MACArts.com.

MAC brings Bobby and Teddi Cyrus to the stage
