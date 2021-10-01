KYTC: Periodoc lane closings to start Monday on I-75 for tree removal
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the continuation of tree cutting and removal operations on I-75.
The interstate section in Whitley County will have occasional right lane closings due to the operation. Starting Monday, October 4, the removal will go from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.
KYTC said drivers should expect delays.
