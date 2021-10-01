KYTC: Periodoc lane closings to start Monday on I-75 for tree removal

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the continuation of tree cutting and removal operations on I-75.

The interstate section in Whitley County will have occasional right lane closings due to the operation. Starting Monday, October 4, the removal will go from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

KYTC said drivers should expect delays.

