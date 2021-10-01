Advertisement

KYTC: KY-15 project aims to be done by Thanksgiving

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - There is an end in sight for the construction projects on KY-15.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said they hope to be done with the work by Thanksgiving.

The projects include things such as turning lanes and road signs.

They also said they understand the frustration, but they are confident the results will be worth it.

W-Y-M-T’s Chas Jenkins talked with one of the officials over the projects on October 1, and will have more in this story and on Mountain News at Six.

