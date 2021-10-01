KYTC District 10 design team presented statewide excellence award for Mountain Parkway emergency repair project

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - An entry submitted by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Department of Highways District 10′s design team was chosen as the winner of the William S. Gulick In-house Project Excellence Award in statewide competition.

The award was for emergency repairs to the Bert T. Combs Mountain Parkway in Powell County and was presented at the 2021 Partnering Conference in Louisville.

“Given the emergency nature of this project, winning this award was very rewarding,” said Corbett Caudill, chief district engineer. “The Mountain Parkway is the main route from Eastern Kentucky to the central part of the state, and the road’s closure was a major inconvenience for many travelers. Our team worked very hard to get this vital transportation artery open as quickly and safely as possible.”

The Mountain Parkway’s westbound lanes were closed on July 22, 2020, after it was discovered that the collapse of the underlying roadbed was the cause of a persistent pothole and pavement dip.

After developing plans, the bids were accepted and more than $1.1 million was awarded to the project.

“Our district is dedicated to keeping our roads safe and passable,” Caudill said. “This project was a priority for our staff, as the closure impacted a large section of the state. Not only did our design staff work hard, but our maintenance crews in Wolfe and Powell counties had to maintain the detour route and deal with the increased traffic, and our sign crew had to work quickly to sign the detour and install additional warning signage to alert drivers unfamiliar with the detour to hazards along the roadway. This was truly a team effort and we appreciate the recognition.”

The award is named for William S. Gulick, a longtime Kentucky Transportation Cabinet engineer, and is presented annually. District 10 has won the award four previous times since its creation in 2006.

