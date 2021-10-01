Advertisement

KSP: Pulaski County man arrested on sexual exploitation charges

State agents are investigating the death of a man who died after he was arrested on felony...
State agents are investigating the death of a man who died after he was arrested on felony warrants in Moorhead.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky man is facing some serious charges.

On Friday, Kentucky State Police announced the arrest of Joseph Stagg, 42, from Pulaski County following a child sexual abuse material investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crimes Branch began an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation after they say the suspect was found distributing explicit images of a minor online.

After getting a warrant on Thursday, troopers searched a Somerset home and found devices they believe were used to share the images in question.

Stagg is charged with 14 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

He was taken to Pulaski County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua and Suzanna Preece were arrested Wednesday on drug-related charges, marking Joshua's...
Pike County teachers no longer employed after arrest for drug-related charges
A police car.
Coroner releases name of person killed in officer-involved shooting in Middlesboro
2021 Trick or Treat dates and times across the mountains
74-year old Hazard Miller of Feds Creek was found near an abandoned surface mining access road...
‘He did not deserve this’: Pike County family searching for answers after foul play confirmed in KSP death investigation
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID-19 update.
‘All eyes are on us’: Governor Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update

Latest News

Mountain Parkway Wolfe County
KYTC District 10 design team presented statewide excellence award for Mountain Parkway emergency repair project
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID-19 update.
Governor Andy Beshear announces run for re-election
Pike County instructional assistant dies from COVID-19, family urges others to get vaccinated
Weekend Forecast: Big changes coming toward the end, temps fall with front