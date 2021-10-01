KSP: Pulaski County man arrested on sexual exploitation charges

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A Southern Kentucky man is facing some serious charges.

On Friday, Kentucky State Police announced the arrest of Joseph Stagg, 42, from Pulaski County following a child sexual abuse material investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crimes Branch began an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation after they say the suspect was found distributing explicit images of a minor online.

After getting a warrant on Thursday, troopers searched a Somerset home and found devices they believe were used to share the images in question.

Stagg is charged with 14 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.

He was taken to Pulaski County Detention Center.

