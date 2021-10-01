KSP Post 13 Troopers honored at Sworn Awards Ceremony

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Kentucky State Police held the annual Sworn Awards Ceremony in Lexington to highlight 55 troopers and officers across the Commonwealth.

The achievement awards presented were for acts of service that occurred during 2020.

KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. thanked troopers and officers for going above and beyond their regular duties to protect and serve the people of Kentucky.

“Our troopers and officers put themselves in harm’s way every day, but these acts of heroism and service stand above the normal call of duty,” said Burnett. “Each of these recipients has demonstrated both bravery and self-sacrifice in protecting the citizens of the commonwealth.”

Ten troopers from Post 13 were honored at the ceremony:

Trooper Patrick Bailey was named 2020 Post 13 Trooper of the Year. Trooper Bailey is a 2-year veteran of KSP.

Detective Eric Caldwell was named 2020 Post 13 Detective of the Year. Detective Caldwell is a 12-year veteran of KSP.

Detective Vicki Day was named 2020 Drug Enforcement and Special Investigations East Unit Detective of the Year. Detective Day is a 22-year veteran of KSP.

Trooper Issac Whitaker received the KSP Citation for Meritorious Service. Trooper Whitaker is a 12-year veteran of KSP.

Trooper Brandon Thomas received the KSP Citation for Meritorious Service. Trooper Thomas is a 21-year veteran of KSP.

Trooper Christopher Collins received the KSP Citation for Bravery. Trooper Collins is a 21-year veteran of KSP.

Trooper Joshua Huff received the KSP Citation for Bravery. Trooper Huff is an 8-year veteran of KSP.

Trooper Jerry Baker Jr. received the KSP Citation for Bravery. Trooper Baker is a 4-year veteran of KSP.

Trooper Bruce Kelley received the KSP Citation for Bravery. Trooper Kelley is a 25-year veteran of KSP.

Trooper Matthew Gayheart received the KSP Citation for Bravery. Trooper Gayheart is an 8-year veteran of KSP.

Trooper Ronald Long II received the KSP Citation for Bravery. Trooper Long is a 24-year veteran of KSP.

Trooper Ora Moore received the KSP Citation for Bravery. Trooper Moore is an 8-year veteran of KSP.

Post 13 Commander Jennifer Sandlin said she is proud of the commitment and efforts of these units.

A complete listing of award recipients can be found here.

