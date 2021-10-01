Advertisement

Jenny Wiley Road Race and Rally expects ‘around 60 to 100 cyclists’ on Floyd County roadways this weekend

The Jenny Wiley Road Race and Rally will begin on Oct. 2 at 9 a.m. at Pro Fitness Multisports in Prestonsburg(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Jenny Wiley Road Race and Ride starts on Saturday, Oct. 2, and is expected to host “around 60 to 100 cyclists” on Floyd County roads according to event organizers.

The event features a 50-mile race as well as a 100-mile rally that takes cyclists through the scenic backcountry of Jenny Wiley State Resort Park, Auxier, as well as some of Downtown Prestonsburg.

Organizers expressed some worries about the cyclists’ safety during the event.

“Some of them will be out there as long as five or six hours because they’re doing a 100-mile ride and we’re having a race which is 50 miles and that’ll take about two and a half hours,” said event organizer and Pro Fitness Multisports owner Don Fields. “We do have police and fire there marshalling the corners and the red lights and safety personnel on the road.”

The race will also feature many winners from different age groups and Fields says all cyclists are welcomed to attend. All events start at 9 a.m. with the last cyclists crossing the finish line at approximately 5 p.m.

