Advertisement

Group uses horses to raise awareness of veteran suicide

By Jim Stratman
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Veteran suicide is a national problem.

Statistics show that each day nearly 20 veterans take their lives and many more struggle with mental health and suicidal thoughts after returning from the service.

Friday morning, a group of eight veterans, who are trying to raise awareness, hopped on their horses to begin a 20-mile ride in remembrance.

The Trail to Zero Ride is an event put on by Brave Hearts, an organization that uses horse riding as a way to help soldiers readjust when they get done overseas.

“After I no longer could do it, I was essentially told I’m done. It’s time for you to retire and go off onto the next chapter of your life, but you get out and you’re not sure what the next chapter is,” said Army veteran Kyle Farberman. “The horses actually allow me to go into my head and do the reprogramming necessary for me to fit back into civilian life.”

The riders who took part in the ride all have their own experiences and why they ride, but, Friday, they also rode for specific service men and women who took their own lives so that they won’t be forgotten.

“Veterans will check out because they lost their purpose, they lost their direction, they lost their motivation to keep going, and doing this give me purpose, direction, and motivation. This is the reason why I’m still here,” Farberman said.

Riders we spoke with say they hope rides like this will help focus more attention on the issue.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua and Suzanna Preece were arrested Wednesday on drug-related charges, marking Joshua's...
Pike County teachers no longer employed after arrest for drug-related charges
A police car.
Coroner releases name of person killed in officer-involved shooting in Middlesboro
74-year old Hazard Miller of Feds Creek was found near an abandoned surface mining access road...
‘He did not deserve this’: Pike County family searching for answers after foul play confirmed in KSP death investigation
2021 Trick or Treat dates and times across the mountains
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID-19 update.
‘All eyes are on us’: Governor Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update

Latest News

Operation Thunderstruck took place Friday at Cardinal Stadium.
Large-scale counterterrorism drill plays out in Louisville
Missing person
Sheriff: Missing Person in Laurel County
Latham Rd. to close Monday for pipe replacements
KYTC: Periodoc lane closings to start Monday on I-75 for tree removal
Pajamas for CASA underway.
Pajamas for CASA underway benefitting hundreds of kids
Jellico Elementary School
Campbell County assistant principal suspended amid investigation