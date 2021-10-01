Advertisement

Governor Andy Beshear announces run for re-election

Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID-19 update.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID-19 update.
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced his run for re-election on social media Friday morning.

He confirmed in a social media post that he filed the re-election paperwork.

As far as we know, no one else has filed to run on the democratic ticket.

State Auditor Mike Harmon has announced his candidacy for the Republicans.

