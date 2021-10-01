Governor Andy Beshear announces run for re-election

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced his run for re-election on social media Friday morning.

He confirmed in a social media post that he filed the re-election paperwork.

Team -- I just filed the initial paperwork to run for re-election! There are so many challenges facing our Commonwealth. Kentuckians are counting on me to deliver, and I won't let them down. Help my campaign get off on the right foot by chipping in now >> https://t.co/hCgtFw2OUK — Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) October 1, 2021

As far as we know, no one else has filed to run on the democratic ticket.

State Auditor Mike Harmon has announced his candidacy for the Republicans.

