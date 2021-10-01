Forest fire season begins in Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As October begins, so does the fall forest fire season in Kentucky.

The season began October 1 and lasts until December 15.

During that time, the state of Kentucky is under a burn ban, meaning people cannot burn things from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Arson is the leading cause of forest fires in Eastern Kentucky, but many people burn gardens at the end of gardening season, which can lead to the spread of fires, along with burning debris in your own back yard.

“Watch the weather and if the winds are blowing and it’s high winds, do not burn at all because the wind is going to pick that fire up and it’s going to take it,” Viola Lewis, Firefighter at Wooton Volunteer Fire Department.

If you find yourself in a situation with a fire that spreads and you cannot control on your own, do not panic, call for help.

“Don’t wait. Don’t try to fight it yourself. If you can’t get it real quick with a waterhose, call 911 and Division Forestry of the Fire Department will respond,” Robert Keith, Fire Chief at Hazard Fire Department said.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.