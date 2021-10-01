Daughter of Virginia senator who died of COVID-19 urges neighbors to get vaccinated

ABINGDON, Va (WJHL) — Sophie Chafin Vance says she couldn’t even talk about it with anyone other than family until just a few weeks ago.

“It’s something my family and I hold very close,” she said, referring to the death of her father, Virginia State Senator Ben Chafin (R-Lebanon), on January 1st in a Richmond hospital after a month-long battle with COVID-19.

“We are fatherless because of COVID,” she told CBS affiliate WJHL. “It is a tragedy for this community when you think of what he could have continued to do. And that’s the same for every one of these lives that are being lost.”

Chafin Vance said her father was exposed to COVID-19 right after Thanksgiving during a meeting about an upcoming court case. The Lebanon, Virginia attorney and cattle farmer was preparing for a family vacation that had been in the works for almost one year.

“We’d all been so careful,” Chafin Vance said about their attempts to avoid getting the virus. “During Dad’s meeting, everyone had been masked except when they were eating lunch.”

On December 5th while quarantining at home as a precaution, Chafin tested positive for COVID-19. At first, his daughter said her father seemed to be on the mend. But one week later, a pulse oximeter showed dangerously low blood oxygen levels, so Chafin’s wife took him to Johnston Memorial Hospital.

Soon, doctors in Abingdon recommended Chafin be transferred to a facility with an ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) device, a treatment option for severely ill COVID-19 patients. Chafin Vance says the nearest available ECMO was at VCU Medical Center in Richmond. So her father was airlifted to the facility where his condition steadily worsened.

On New Year’s Eve as doctors prepared Chafin for dialysis, the man who previously had been healthy and active took a dramatic turn for the worse.

“The doctor told us that if we wanted to talk to our father, we needed to facilitate that right away,” Chafin Vance said. In his final hours of life, family members including his wife, three children, grandchildren, mother, and sister (Virginia Supreme Court Justice Teresa Chafin) could only call into his hospital room and say goodbye on a speakerphone.

“It is the weirdest feeling to talk to someone and tell them how you feel and not have anyone talk back to you,” she said. “That is one thing that my siblings and I have had a really hard time with. He was so alone. And we weren’t able to be there.”

Senator Ben Chafin’s death at the age of 60 on New Year’s Day stunned Virginia and made headlines across the country. The news came the morning after people celebrated the end of a year that brought tremendous tragedy with hopes for a better year to come.

After years of running his cattle farm and his Lebanon, Virginia law firm while serving on the board of First Bank and Trust which was founded by his father, Chafin entered politics in his early 50′s, winning election to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2013 and then to the Virginia Senate in 2014.

