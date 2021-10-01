COVID-19 remains a problem in Kentucky nursing homes

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - COVID-19 is still impacting nursing homes, but it is not as bad as it was before, according to a nursing home director.

Christian Care Communities in Corbin, like many other residential settings, dealt with COVID-19 outbreaks last year and even had deaths. COVID-19 is still resulting in positive cases, but it is getting better.

Mary Lynn Spalding with CCC said in early August they started noticing more positive cases. Since then, they have had 15, but all but four have recovered.

The Christian Care Communities director told us the monoclonal antibody treatment has been very helpful in treating some of their residents.

“We have recovered the majority of them, through giving them monoclonal antibodies on site through our community” said Spalding. “We did have one elder pass away. Anytime we have anyone who is positive, whether they have an underlying condition or not, it is counted as a COVID death.”

Spalding tells us nearly 100% of their elder population has been vaccinated and more than 60 percent of their staff. She said they are working with each person on a person by person basis, but they are following all mandates.

