Cemetery walk to celebrate history next weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Simpson county will be hosting its annual cemetery walk next weekend on October 9th and 10th at the Greenlawn and Shady Rest Cemetery. The event is meant to celebrate history through reenacting local people’s stories and deaths in a family friendly way.

WBKO News spoke with one of their organizers, Cheryl Goodlad, on what people can expect at the cemetery walk. “It’s all about history. Our focus is education, patriotism, and historic preservation,” she said. “In a nutshell, we have eight characters who are buried in the cemetery that will be reenacted by actors. They basically just tell the story of that person and how they died,” she added.

In addition to this being a family fun activity to do while learning, the net proceeds from ticket sales will benefit local Simpson county projects.

The event will be reservation only and you can purchase a ticket for $10 at The Gallery on the Square in Franklin. Half of the tickets have already been sold, so get them while you can!

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.