Advertisement

ARC, Louisa-based treatment facility organization, announces additional treatment services

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Addiction Recovery Care (ARC) plans to open additional services at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital.

Initially, ARC, the Louisa-based treatment organization, announced the company planned to buy the former OLBH property to open a residential treatment facility.

On Friday, the company announced it would add a 40-bed psychiatric and 24-bed chemical dependency facility to the OLBH property.

“Eastern Kentucky has been hit hard the last several decades with addiction. To be able to put something so close to the epicenter to where the problems started is crucial,” Brown said. “We know that when someone needs help, they need it right away. Sometimes that’s in a psychiatric center or a detox center. We’re excited about this project because it gives people immediate access to services.”

Following OLBH’s closure last year, 1,500 jobs were impacted, but the potential purchase by ARC could bring up to 300 jobs to Greenup County.

“We’re going to be hiring physicians, nurses, lab managers, billers, and accountants and maintenance supervisors -- all kind of different positions,” Brown said. “It’s not also an opportunity for the local community, but also we will provide our crisis to care on the campus.”

The project is expected to take 12 to 18 months of development before it opens.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua and Suzanna Preece were arrested Wednesday on drug-related charges, marking Joshua's...
Pike County teachers no longer employed after arrest for drug-related charges
A police car.
Coroner releases name of person killed in officer-involved shooting in Middlesboro
74-year old Hazard Miller of Feds Creek was found near an abandoned surface mining access road...
‘He did not deserve this’: Pike County family searching for answers after foul play confirmed in KSP death investigation
2021 Trick or Treat dates and times across the mountains
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID-19 update.
‘All eyes are on us’: Governor Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update

Latest News

Paintsville Autumn Festival
Paintsville falls into Autumn Festival- 4:30 p.m.
Autumn Fest
Paintsville falls into Autumn Festival- 6 p.m.
The on-field ceremony honoring the late Coach Jim Matney before Johnson Central kicked off...
Johnson Central football honors Coach Jim Matney in first game since his death
Johnson Central High School football field renamed to Coach Jim Matney Field
Johnson Central High School football field renamed to Coach Jim Matney Field
Morgan Wallen’s sophomore record, “Dangerous: The Double Album” retained its top spot for a...
Morgan Wallen banned from 2021 Country Music Awards