Abortion protection bill pre-filed in Kentucky General Assembly

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Two Democratic state representatives have pre-filed a bill to secure safe and legal access to abortion in Kentucky.

Mary Lou Marzian and Lisa Wilner, both of whom serve Jefferson County, said it’s in response to abortion challenges across the country, most notably in Texas.

This legislation would ensure the right to abortion and preserve legal protections put in place by Supreme Court decisions like Roe v. Wade.

