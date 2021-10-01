Advertisement

71-year-old Prestonsburg man bikes more than 71 miles to celebrate his birthday

The Prestonsburg Rails to Trails project on track for summer completion.
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Ted Hall is 71 years old, and has spent the past year using trails in Floyd County for biking to improve his health.

Shortly after the Prestonsburg Passage Rail Trail opened last year he began riding it almost every day, said Prestonsburg Tourism in a Facebook post.

October marks one year of his bike riding journey, in that time he has lost 40 pounds and joined a cycling group.

To celebrate his 71st birthday, he set out to bike a mile for each year in his age.

71 miles is a lofty goal for many but he not only met that number, but surpassed it.

In total, he biked over 74 miles.

W-Y-M-T’s Jordan Mullins sat down with Hall today to talk about his journey, how it has changed his life, and what he plans to do next.

We will have more on that Friday evening both in this story and on Mountain News at 6.

