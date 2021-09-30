WYMT to stream Coach Jim Matney’s funeral

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT will be streaming Johnson Central coach, Jim Matney’s funeral on Monday, October 4, starting at 1 p.m.

You can watch the funeral on WYMT.com or on WYMT’s Facebook page.

Callaham Funeral Home announced funeral arrangements for Matney on Wednesday.

Visitation will be Sunday, October 3 from 6-9 p.m. at Johnson Central Gymnasium.

The funeral will be on the Johnson Central Football Field if weather permits. There will also be a two-hour visitation period before the funeral begins.

In place of flowers, his family says you can donate to the college funds of his sons, Dalton and Carson, through City National Bank at 632 Jefferson Avenue in Paintsville.

Donations will be evenly distributed, all you have to do is mention the Matney boys when making the donation.

