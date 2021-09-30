Advertisement

WYMT to stream Coach Jim Matney’s funeral

Coach Jim Matney accepts an award with his family after his 300th win.
Coach Jim Matney accepts an award with his family after his 300th win.(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT will be streaming Johnson Central coach, Jim Matney’s funeral on Monday, October 4, starting at 1 p.m.

You can watch the funeral on WYMT.com or on WYMT’s Facebook page.

Callaham Funeral Home announced funeral arrangements for Matney on Wednesday.

Visitation will be Sunday, October 3 from 6-9 p.m. at Johnson Central Gymnasium.

The funeral will be on the Johnson Central Football Field if weather permits. There will also be a two-hour visitation period before the funeral begins.

In place of flowers, his family says you can donate to the college funds of his sons, Dalton and Carson, through City National Bank at 632 Jefferson Avenue in Paintsville.

Donations will be evenly distributed, all you have to do is mention the Matney boys when making the donation.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
KSP releases names in double-fatal Pike County crash
A police car.
Coroner releases name of person killed in officer-involved shooting in Middlesboro
State agents are investigating the death of a man who died after he was arrested on felony...
Pike County teachers no longer employed after arrest for drug-related charges
KSP: Foul play suspected in Pike County death investigation
KSP investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Pike County

Latest News

Hazard business enjoys first year at Black Gold Festival
Local businesses supply and demand being affected by pandemic
File image
KSP: Drug offenses made up more than 1 in 5 arrests in Ky. in 2020
Mural at 5:30pm
Mural at 5:30pm
Hyden Festival at 5:30pm
Hyden Festival at 5:30pm