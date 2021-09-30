WYMT picked as finalists for several Excellence in Broadcasting Awards

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Broadcasters Association announced the finalists for the 2021 Excellence In Broadcasting Awards.

WYMT competed against television stations across Kentucky, including Lexington and Louisville.

We are happy to announce the following awards we are finalists in:

Rookie of the Year: WYMT Morning Anchor/Reporter Dakota Makres.

Best Sportscast: “Sports Overtime” - Former WYMT Sports Director Willie Hope and Sports Anchor/Reporter Camille Gear.

WYMT is also a finalist in Best Digital Product.

Winners will be announced during a virtual awards ceremony on November 22.

