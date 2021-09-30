Weather stays dry to wrap up the work and school week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Welcome to the last day of September! The forecast will once again stay dry and mild to wrap up the old month and to usher in the new one on Friday.

Today and Tomorrow

The rest of the work and school week will look very similar to the last few days. A mix of fog and clouds in the early morning hours, filtering the sunshine in later in the day and highs in the low 80s. We will start Thursday morning in the upper 50s and low 60s, but even under partly cloudy skies Thursday night will likely start Friday morning on a cooler note, with temperatures running in the mid-50s for most locations.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday will bring a brief warmup before the rain chances start to move in, maybe as early as Saturday night. Highs will soar into the low 80s under a mix of sun and clouds before more clouds start to move in late with showers not too far behind. Lows will only drop into the low 60s with the cloud cover.

Sunday is trending a bit on the soggy side as we wrap up the first weekend of October. Highs will struggle to make it to the upper 70s as that front moves through, bringing our rain chances up. It looks to be a dreary start to the new week. Lows will drop into the low 60s again.

Extended Forecast

Our rain chances will continue into the new work and school week on Monday and they will stay elevated. Highs will continue to slide with the front, all the way into the low 70s. Our chances get a little more scattered on Tuesday, but they stick around through most of next week. Highs will feel more like fall, staying in the low 70s and maybe even upper 60s with the cloud cover.

