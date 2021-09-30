Advertisement

Weather stays dry to wrap up the work and school week

WYMT Partly Cloudy
WYMT Partly Cloudy(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:37 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Welcome to the last day of September! The forecast will once again stay dry and mild to wrap up the old month and to usher in the new one on Friday.

Today and Tomorrow

The rest of the work and school week will look very similar to the last few days. A mix of fog and clouds in the early morning hours, filtering the sunshine in later in the day and highs in the low 80s. We will start Thursday morning in the upper 50s and low 60s, but even under partly cloudy skies Thursday night will likely start Friday morning on a cooler note, with temperatures running in the mid-50s for most locations.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday will bring a brief warmup before the rain chances start to move in, maybe as early as Saturday night. Highs will soar into the low 80s under a mix of sun and clouds before more clouds start to move in late with showers not too far behind. Lows will only drop into the low 60s with the cloud cover.

Sunday is trending a bit on the soggy side as we wrap up the first weekend of October. Highs will struggle to make it to the upper 70s as that front moves through, bringing our rain chances up. It looks to be a dreary start to the new week. Lows will drop into the low 60s again.

Extended Forecast

Our rain chances will continue into the new work and school week on Monday and they will stay elevated. Highs will continue to slide with the front, all the way into the low 70s. Our chances get a little more scattered on Tuesday, but they stick around through most of next week. Highs will feel more like fall, staying in the low 70s and maybe even upper 60s with the cloud cover.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
KSP releases names in double-fatal Pike County crash
A 36-year-old Delavan man is hospitalized following a crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up...
KSP investigating fatal one-car collision in Pike County
KSP: Foul play suspected in Pike County death investigation
State agents are investigating the death of a man who died after he was arrested on felony...
Police: Pikeville couple arrested on drug charges
Bethany Lawson
‘She wanted to make the world a better place’ : Whitley County family shares daughter’s story to raise awareness

Latest News

Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - September 29, 2021
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. Forecast - September 29, 2021
Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
More sunshine leads to more warm weather
A tornado touched down in Battle Ground, Washington Monday night
Rare confirmed tornado touches down in Washington state
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Rain chances stay low a little longer, temperatures start to slide