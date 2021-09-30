Warm weather continues as we draw the work week to a close

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve been above average to start this work week so far, and the trend continues for the final two days of the work week as well.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’ve continued to see sunshine this afternoon and evening, and we’ll continue to see mostly clear skies as we head into the overnight hours. We could see a few passing clouds, but for the most part we’ll continue to see tranquil weather overnight Just have to keep an eye on those areas of patchy dense fog. Lows fall back into the middle to upper 50s.

More sunshine with, again, a couple of extra passing clouds, expected for the day on Friday. It looks like our next system looks to stay at bay for another day or so. This will lead to a day around average, with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Perfect night for high school football as well, with temperatures slowly falling through the low 70s and upper to middle 60s during the game. With a little patchy fog overnight, they’ll settle back into the middle to upper 50s overnight.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

We could start to see a few changes work in by the weekend. Models are starting to hone in on an approaching front that could start to bring us some shower chances. Saturday, at least, looks like the drier of the two weekend days, with highs getting up into the upper 70s and lower 80s. We’ll start to see clouds start streaming in by late Saturday and into Sunday.

As the cold front works through Sunday and into Monday, it looks like we’ll start to see some showers and maybe a couple of storms try to develop during this time frame. Additional cloudiness and showers in the area will likely keep highs a touch lower both days, with middle 70s on Sunday and lower 70s on Monday.

Models are still iffy on how these showers move out, so a few could linger into Tuesday and Wednesday as well with temperatures staying in the lower to middle 70s.

