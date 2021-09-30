Advertisement

Wan’Dale Robinson added to Biletnikoff Award watch list

UK Football
UK Football(John Lowe/WYMT)
By WYMT Sports Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Kentucky Wildcat is being considered for one of college football’s most prestigious awards.

Wan’Dale Robinson has been named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list.

This award goes to the most outstanding FBS receiver regardless of position.

In four games, Robinson leads the Wildcats with 25 catches, 402 yards, and two touchdowns.

The Junior from Frankfort ranks 14th nationally and first in the SEC in receiving yards (402), third in the conference for all-purpose yards per game (123.3), and fifth in receptions per game (6.25). Robinson also has six plays of 30 or more yards through the first four games.

You can place your vote on the Biletnikoff Award FanVote page. Each fan may vote once per day.

The winner will be announced at the Biletnikoff Award Banquet & Celebration at the University Center Club at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, FL on March 5, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
KSP releases names in double-fatal Pike County crash
Legendary Johnson Central Football Coach Jim Matney dies
Bethany Lawson
‘She wanted to make the world a better place’ : Whitley County family shares daughter’s story to raise awareness
A 36-year-old Delavan man is hospitalized following a crash involving a motorcycle and pick-up...
KSP investigating fatal one-car collision in Pike County
This map shows the dates where the colors of the leaves enter the peak season for change across...
Fall Foliage 2021: When is the best time to look here in the mountains?

Latest News

The Big 12 / SEC Challenge television schedule was released on Wednesday.
UK - Kansas basketball tip time set
Christian Larkey
North Laurel’s Christian Larkey named player of the week
Jim Matney died Monday after a battled with COVID-19, leaving a legacy of fight and faith with...
‘He made us champions. On and off the field’: Johnson Central football to carry Jim Matney’s legacy back to the field
Luke Fortner, a UK center, has been named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy.
Luke Fortner Named 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalist