Wan’Dale Robinson added to Biletnikoff Award watch list

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Kentucky Wildcat is being considered for one of college football’s most prestigious awards.

Wan’Dale Robinson has been named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list.

This award goes to the most outstanding FBS receiver regardless of position.

In four games, Robinson leads the Wildcats with 25 catches, 402 yards, and two touchdowns.

The Junior from Frankfort ranks 14th nationally and first in the SEC in receiving yards (402), third in the conference for all-purpose yards per game (123.3), and fifth in receptions per game (6.25). Robinson also has six plays of 30 or more yards through the first four games.

You can place your vote on the Biletnikoff Award FanVote page. Each fan may vote once per day.

The winner will be announced at the Biletnikoff Award Banquet & Celebration at the University Center Club at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, FL on March 5, 2022.

