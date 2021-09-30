Advertisement

Virginia groups voice concerns on redistricting process for communities of color

Some Virginia groups say they’re worried the redistricting process could dilute voting strength on the basis of race, color or language.(Associated Press)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As Virginia’s redistricting process continues, several groups throughout the Commonwealth are urging the map drawers not to break up communities they say have been historically overlooked.

Thursday morning, Progress Virginia hosted a press conference over Zoom with organizations and individuals focused on people of color and civic engagement to include the Virginia Civic Engagement Table, CASA VA, Virginia Coalition for Immigrant Rights, Latino Justice, NAKASEC and several other individuals.

The speakers said they’re worried the redistricting process could dilute voting strength on the basis of race, color or language.

All believe there is a lot at stake in this process, and some have developed alternative maps based on these concerns.

”We want to make sure that those who have had difficulty being represented in the past are adequately represented for this next decade,” said Tram Nguyen, Co-Executive Director of the New Virginia Majority.

The groups which have created their own alternative maps intend to present them to the Redistricting Commission the first week of October.

You can learn more about the Redistricting Commission and its hearing schedule here.

