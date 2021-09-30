Two dead, several hurt after fire at Frankfort apartment building

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead and several others are hurt after a fire in Frankfort.

The fire happened Thursday morning at an apartment building on Leawood Drive.

Frankfort Fire Chief Wayne Briscoe says several people are hurt, but couldn’t give a specific number, saying three to five with one of those being flown to the burn unit at UofL Hospital.

We’re told there are 14 apartment units in the building. Briscoe says they are confident everyone else got out safely.

This is a developing story.

Just talked to a young man who lives in this building. He said he lost a couple of his neighbors and friends in this fire. I’ll have a live update at noon. @WKYT https://t.co/Ot4AZ61rI0 pic.twitter.com/FDwF57tMob — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) September 30, 2021

