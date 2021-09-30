Advertisement

Two dead, several hurt after fire at Frankfort apartment building

The fire happened at an apartment building on Leawood Drive.
The fire happened at an apartment building on Leawood Drive.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman and Shelby Lofton
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead and several others are hurt after a fire in Frankfort.

The fire happened Thursday morning at an apartment building on Leawood Drive.

Frankfort Fire Chief Wayne Briscoe says several people are hurt, but couldn’t give a specific number, saying three to five with one of those being flown to the burn unit at UofL Hospital.

We’re told there are 14 apartment units in the building. Briscoe says they are confident everyone else got out safely.

This is a developing story.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
KSP releases names in double-fatal Pike County crash
KSP: Foul play suspected in Pike County death investigation
State agents are investigating the death of a man who died after he was arrested on felony...
Police: Pikeville couple arrested on drug charges
KSP investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Pike County
Gov. Andy Beshear
Governor Andy Beshear announces highest number of new COVID-19 deaths reported in a single day

Latest News

Megan Boswell appears in court / (WVLT)
Megan Boswell appears in court in killing of 15-month-old, trial date set
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID-19 update.
Watch: Governor Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
Sheriff: Undercover narcotics investigation leads to large drug bust in Wayne County
Image: Appalachian Regional Commission
Appalachian Regional Commission announces new class of Appalachian Leadership Institute
The Mary Breckinridge Festival kicks off in Hyden