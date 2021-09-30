Smith & Wesson to relocate headquarters to East Tennessee

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced Thursday along with Smith & Wesson officials that the company plans to relocate its headquarters and major operations from Massachusetts to Maryville, Tennessee.

Smith & Wesson officials said they plan to move the arms manufacturer’s distribution, assembly and plastic injection molding operations to Tennessee.

Gov. Bill Lee spoke on the move, saying Tennessee is the perfect place for the company to headquarter.

“Our pro-business reputation, skilled workforce, and commitment to the Second Amendment make Tennessee an ideal location for firearms manufacturing. We welcome Smith & Wesson to The Volunteer State and are proud this U.S.-based brand has chosen to relocate from Massachusetts. Thanks for your significant investment in Blount County and for creating 750 new jobs,” said Gov. Lee.

Congressman Tim Burchett also spoke on the relocation.

“Smith & Wesson coming to East Tennessee is one the biggest developments for our economy in my lifetime. Our region offers terrific resources for businesses, but our most attractive asset is our hard-working and talented people. East Tennessee’s dedicated workforce is the best for helping Smith & Wesson continue to be one of the top companies in its industry. I’m looking forward to the high-quality jobs and economic activity Smith & Wesson will create in our area,” said Burchett.

The move should create 750 new jobs, officials said.

